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Tottenham Hotspur have been handed an advantage over Fenerbahce in the battle to secure Andrew Robertson as the defender ‘doesn’t want to wait’ for the outcome of the club’s presidential elections.

The Scotland international is preparing to bring a nine-year relationship with Liverpool to a close on Sunday, which is set to mark his final appearance for the club.

The 32-year-old remained an unused substitute across the Reds’ previous two matches but appears highly likely to receive an opportunity to bid farewell to Anfield in a final outing in Liverpool colours against Brentford.

Spurs’ interest in the left-back initially surfaced during the January transfer window, though Robertson was persuaded to see out the campaign at Liverpool.

It has been widely claimed though that Robertson could well join Tottenham on a free transfer this summer if Spurs survive.

However, Turkish giants Fenerbahce subsequently entered the picture for the Scotland international, identifying him as a statement signing for the club.

The Yellow Canaries have placed a two-year proposal in front of Robertson alongside an option for an additional year, with the package carrying an annual salary of €3m.

Club played for Queen’s Park Dundee United Hull City Liverpool Clubs Andrew Robertson has played for

Now though Tottenham look to have been handed an advantage in the race for Robertson, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor).

The Turkish outfit’s presidential elections are scheduled for 6th June and 7th June, with further clarity around the club’s summer direction only expected afterwards, as decisions regarding the left-back cannot be taken before then.

Robertson ‘doesn’t want to wait’ for Fenerbahce’s presidential elections to happen before he decides his future.

As such he is ready to look at other offers and Fenerbahce risk losing out on the experienced defender.

Should his future be resolved in time, the Scotland captain can head into the World Cup without uncertainty hanging over him ahead of what will be his first appearance on football’s biggest international stage.

Whoever gets Robertson on a free transfer will undoubtedly be landing a coup, with the Scot not just a capable defender, but also lauded for his leadership qualities.