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Manchester United have pushed an agreement with Italian side Atalanta for midfielder Ederson over the line.

The Red Devils have been working on a swoop for the Serie A midfielder in recent days as they look to hit the summer transfer window running.

Ederson has regularly been of interest to Premier League sides in recent seasons, but continued to stay put at Atalanta.

That is now set to change, as Atalanta ‘have concluded the deal’ with Manchester United for Ederson, according to Italian journalist Luca Cilli.

It is suggested that Manchester United will pay a fixed fee of €48m for the midfielder, with a further €5m in add-ons also having been agreed between the two clubs.

It is unclear what the add-ons are based on and whether they will depend upon Ederson’s performances at Old Trafford or how the side do during his time at the club.

Atalanta will be hoping to see them all hit, which would then bring in a total fee of €53m from Ederson’s departure.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 15th 2023–24 8th 2022–23 3rd 2021–22 6th 2020–21 2nd Manchester United’s last five league finishes

For Ederson, the move will be a welcome one, with the midfielder having admitted in 2024 that he was curious about playing his football in the Premier League.

The midfielder has been a long-standing target for Liverpool, who showed interest two years ago, but hit a brick wall as Atalanta would not sell.

It was suggested that Liverpool had been ‘impressed and bewitched’ with Ederson and the Reds will hope that they do not come to regret missing out on him to their fierce rivals.

Atalanta signed the 26-year-old in 2022 from fellow Italian outfit Salernitana and he has flourished at the club, becoming one of the top midfielders in Serie A.

Ederson was part of the Atalanta side that won the Europa League in 2024, beating Xavi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

He has been capped by Brazil, but is not in the country’s World Cup squad, a factor which may have helped Manchester United do an early deal for him.