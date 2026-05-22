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Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha is set to join the England squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming training camp ahead of the World Cup.

The 17-year-old made the move from Chelsea‘s academy to Merseyside two years ago and has emerged as one of the few bright points for the Reds amid an underwhelming campaign.

Following his debut appearance during the 2024/25 FA Cup, the teenager gradually worked his way into more regular first-team involvement for Arne Slot’s side this season.

Ngumoha’s first ever Premier League appearance arrived against Newcastle United on the second matchday, where he emerged from the bench late on and found the decisive moment through a goal that not only secured victory for Liverpool but also saw him become the club’s youngest goalscorer in history.

Across all competitions, the winger has accumulated 879 minutes while putting three goal involvements under his name, reflecting his growing influence within the side.

Ngumoha has started on the left flank in Liverpool’s last two matches, indicating a pathway towards increased involvement in the upcoming season.

Following his first Premier League start against Tottenham Hotspur, former Reds star Martin Kelly revealed that he could see shades of Raheem Sterling in Ngumoha.

Ex-Liverpool star Club Jarell Quansah Bayer Leverkusen Jordan Henderson Brentford Former Liverpool players in England squad

Thomas Tuchel announced his World Cup squad on Friday and it carried an unusual detail from a Liverpool perspective, with the selection marking the first occasion since the 1986 World Cup that no player from the club had been included in an England squad for a major tournament.

Now the German boss has confirmed that Ngumoha will travel to Florida with the rest of the squad for the initial friendlies as part of England’s preparations for the World Cup.

He will travel alongside Alex Scott, Josh King and one another player in order to provide additional numbers for the friendlies.

The Three Lions are scheduled to play two friendly matches before the World Cup, against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

Ngumoha’s inclusion represents an indication that Tuchel’s attention is on him despite his young age and, should the teenager continue his progression, an international debut may not remain too far away.

Liverpool will host Brentford at Anfield on Sunday in their final fixture of the season, where the youngster will have another opportunity to underline his capabilities as the Reds attempt to climb into fourth place.