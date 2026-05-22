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Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia has admitted that River Plate are the only Argentine club he would ever play for, adding that representing the Millonarios has been a dream of his since childhood.

Buendia arrived at Aston Villa in June 2021 from Norwich City for £33m, signing a five-year contract with the Villains.

This Premier League season, the 29-year-old has featured in 35 games for Aston Villa, including 20 starts, having scored six goals and providing two assists.

He bagged a goal and an assist for Aston Villa in Europa League final victory as they beat Freiburg 3-0 to end the Villains’ 30-year wait for a major trophy.

Buendia made it clear that if he ever returns to Argentina football, he would only play for River Plate and ruled out the possibility of joining the rivals Boca Juniors, even if the club president Juan Roman Riquelme contacted him.

The Aston Villa midfielder admitted that representing the Millonarios has been a childhood dream for him.

The 29-year-old further admitted he does not regularly follow Argentine football, though he still tries to keep up with River Plate’s matches despite the difficult kick-off times.

Club played for Getafe Cultural Leonesa Norwich City Bayer Leverkusen Aston Villa Clubs Emi Buendia has played for

Buendia was quoted as saying by Todo Noticias, he said: “If Roman calls me? No, not there [Boca Juniors]. River is the only one in Argentina.

“Playing for River is the dream I’ve had since I was a kid.

“I don’t watch much Argentine football, mostly River Plate.

“Watching the matches is difficult because of the schedules, but I try to keep up.”

It remains to be seen whether River Plate will make a move to sign Buendia in the future.

The Villains have become active in their search for midfield additions, with Gabriel Sara still open to a potential move and further developments expected regarding Elijif Elmas once the season comes to an end.

Buendia has been capped twice by Argentina and has never played his club football outside Europe, with spells in Spain, England and Germany.