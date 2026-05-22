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Daniel Farke has promised that quick clarification will be provided regarding the futures of Sam Byram and Illan Meslier, as their contracts run out by the end of next month at Leeds United.

The Whites have had a fine campaign in the top-flight, even though their Premier League safety was endangered by a flurry of poor results.

However, after the German boss changed his tactics, Leeds became a lot more solid and started gathering positive results against tough opponents.

They could hit the 50-point mark if they beat West Ham United on the final day of the campaign to end their season on a positive note.

However, as the season ends on Sunday for the Whites, they will need to review the players’ contracts, especially those expiring by the end of June.

Squad option Byram and third-choice custodian Meslier fall into that category, having played almost no part this season.

The versatile full-back has played only eight minutes of Premier League football, while the French goalkeeper did not play a minute across all competitions.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Farke has stressed that the club will decide on the pair very soon, making it clear that it will not take a few weeks to be unveiled.

However, he is not ready to reveal any details regarding them, as the club will announce everything very soon.

“We know that we have a couple of contracts that will be running out, and we will have a decision pretty soon, and then it will also be announced”, Farke told a press conference when he was asked about Byram and Meslier.

“There will be a decision, not just in a few weeks. It will be sooner.

“There is nothing I want to confirm right now.

“I think once everything is confirmed and settled, then it is up to the club to announce a few things.”

Byram has played 224 times for the Whites in his two separate spells at the club, and Farke values the experienced full-back’s leadership.

The German boss made it clear earlier this season that he has never doubted Meslier’s quality, but he has not clocked a minute across all competitions, amid Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow being ahead of him.

Meslier has also more than 200 senior appearances under his belt at Elland Road, and he, alongside Byram, could be out of the building in the coming weeks.