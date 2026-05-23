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Birmingham City are still holding talks with Girona for midfielder Jhon Solis amid the Spanish club holding firm on their valuation of the player, who wants his future resolving ‘before July’.

After pushing to sign the young Colombian, Blues finally got their wish in the winter transfer window and brought him to St Andrews on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy.

He proved to be an instant hit and established himself as a preferred choice in midfield for manager Chris Davies.

After watching his performances on the pitch, commentator Ian Danter gave his view that Blues had added real steel in the midfield through the signing of Solis.

However, Solis and the other January signings did not do enough to fulfil Birmingham City’s goal of getting into the playoffs and now the planning for another Championship season is well under way.

As part of the club’s forward planning, the Birmingham City decision makers have seen enough in Solis to invest in him for the future.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Birmingham are pushing to make Solis’ move permanent and ‘continue negotiating’ with his parent club Girona.

Club Years Atletico Nacional 2022-2023 Girona 2023- Birmingham City (loan) 2026- Jhon Solis’ career history

The Spanish club, though, are holding firm on the €8m price tag which they inserted in Solis’ contract while loaning him out.

It now remains to be seen whether Blues are able to bring Solis’ price down or decide to give in to Girona’s demands.

For Solis, a speedy resolution to his future is wanted.

The Birmingham midfielder ‘hopes to resolve his future before July’ and it remains to be seen if Blues can do just that.

Solis missed just three Championship matches after joining in January, scoring his first goal for the team in the penultimate game against Bristol City.

Having become an important part of the side at Birmingham, losing his services would be a big blow for Blues and is something they are trying to avoid happening.