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Portuguese side Alverca have ‘made contacts’ to sign Watford striker Vivaldo Semedo, but talks are still at an early stage.

After a disappointing domestic season where any thoughts of finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship faded away, changes are expected at Vicarage Road.

Edward Still, who was roped in only in February, was sacked and has now emerged as a favourite to take over at Belgium outfit La Louviere.

Lech Poznan boss Niels Frederiksen was linked with the role, but he has since committed himself to the Polish side.

Incomings and outgoings are expected as Watford look to improve the squad, amid warnings they do need to make sure they sign experience.

Whether Semedo will be there next season is up in the air, with the 21-year-old now drawing attention from Portugal.

According to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto, Alverca have ‘made contacts’ to try to sign the Watford man, who was subject to an informal approach from Lyon in the winter transfer window.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The discussions, though, are still at a very preliminary stage and there will need to be progress made if Alverca are to be able to snap up the attacker.

Alverca finished in eleventh in the Portuguese top flight this season and will be looking to kick on next term.

It now remains to be seen whether they will be successful in their efforts to sign Semedo.

Semedo featured in 26 Championship games for Watford this season, scoring four goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.

He is tied down with a long-term contract, running until the summer of 2030.

Portuguese football is not new for Semedo, who had a loan spell at Vizela in the 2024/25 campaign.

It is unclear whether Alverca are looking to do a permanent deal for the Portugal Under-21 international or would like a loan.