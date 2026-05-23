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Newcastle United out-on-loan goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has been dubbed Sevilla’s best signing of the season by the Spanish media, while his save against Celta Vigo has been lauded by La Liga.

After finding his chances limited at St James’ Park, the 32-year-old shot-stopper moved out on loan to Spain with Sevilla last summer.

Los Rojiblancos were able to negotiate the loan on favourable terms, with Newcastle shouldering some of his salary.

Vlachodimos made an instant impression and became one of the first names on the team-sheet for Luis García’s team.

He has also proven himself to be a saviour for his team on a number of occasions, making important saves.

Keeping his contributions in mind, Spanish newspaper Diario de Sevilla have dubbed him ‘undoubtedly the best’ signing that Sevilla have made this season.

Praise has come not just at local level, Vlachodimos has also earned recognition from La Liga, being included six times in their video compilation of the 50 best saves this season.

His save against Celta Vigo in the 80th minute has topped the list of best saves this season, justifying the Sevilla sporting director Antonio Cordon’s words about the team’s desire to keep him beyond the summer.

Goalkeeper Age Aaron Ramsdale 28 Nick Pope 34 Mark Gillespie 34 John Ruddy 39 Odysseas Vlachodimos 32 Newcastle United’s first team goalkeepers

In fact, Sevilla have been exploring ways to keep hold of the Newcastle United contracted man beyond his stipulated stay.

However, their job has been made complicated by the involvement of yet another club in the scene, in the form of Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

A ‘transfer is possible’ message has been conveyed to Besiktas after they held talks with Vlachodimos’ agents.

It now remains to be seen where the Greek goalkeeper ends up when the upcoming summer transfer window closes.

He does not seem to have a long-term future at Tyneside as the Magpies have already started exploring options to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for long-term target James Trafford as well as Borussia Dortmund custodian Gregor Kobel.

Vlachodimos may well prefer to stay at Sevilla, where he is happy and performing well, if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs.