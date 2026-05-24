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Fixture: Fulham vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Fulham for the Magpies’ final game of this season this afternoon, at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle have gone backwards domestically this season, being well adrift of Champions League qualification, and that has caused real question marks to be placed over Howe as boss.

The Alexander Isak money was splashed on Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade, but neither have really won Howe’s trust and he has recently been going with William Osula to spearhead the attack.

Howe though looks like keeping hold of his job as Newcastle boss, however he would surely welcome a strong final day performance and a win.

One former Newcastle star believes that the Magpies have got into the habit of trying to hold on during games, which is a problem.

With more freedom to play on the final day, Howe will hope that is not an issue at Craven Cottage.

Howe has dubbed the match an important one and will clearly be watching to see how his players respond.

Newcastle beat Fulham 2-1 in the earlier Premier League clash between the two teams this season.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Fulham today is Nick Pope, with a back four in front of him of Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.

In the engine room, Howe goes with Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Ramsey and Sandro Tonali, while Nick Woltemade and Jacob Murphy support William Osula.

Howe may well want to make changes to his Newcastle United vs Fulham lineup throughout the 90 minutes and his options to shake things up from the bench include Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Fulham

Pope, Burn, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Ramsey, Guimaraes, Murphy, Woltemade, Osula

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Neave