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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Tottenham for the Toffees’ final game of the Premier League season this afternoon – match preview here.

Everton have had a drama-free season and go into the final matchday with no real worries and the pressure largely off.

That said, Moyes will have his eye on finishing on a high, not least to claim extra Premier League prize money which depends upon finishing position, but also to advertise the club to potential new signings in the summer.

One former Premier League star said recently that he feels Everton are well placed to kick on next season, if they can get their summer transfer business right.

Going to Tottenham, handling the pressure and winning, would send out a powerful message to potential targets who may be watching on.

Moyes must still do without Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish.

The Everton boss must balance the desire to gain a positive result with also wanting to give some players opportunities.

Tyrique George, as an example, is on loan at Everton and the Toffees have not decided whether to buy him yet.

Moyes goes with Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Tottenham, while in defence he fields Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton select James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam, while Merlin Rohl, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye support Thierno Barry.

Moyes will want to use his substitutes to change his Everton vs Tottenham lineup at some point and his options off the bench include Harrison Armstrong and Beto.

Everton Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, McNeil, Beto, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Armstrong