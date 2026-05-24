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Celtic remain keen to keep hold of left-back Marcelo Saracchi, but negotiations with Boca Juniors have not yet progressed.

The Scottish champions signed Saracchi on loan from Boca Juniors last summer and he has featured on a regular basis throughout the campaign.

They were urged in February by one former top flight star to keep hold of defender, who was dubbed ‘very good’.

Earlier this month it was suggested Celtic were still considering what to do regarding Saracchi, but it appears the Bhoys do want to keep the left-back.

They have been trying to agree a deal with Boca Juniors, who would also free up a foreign player spot by offloading the Uruguayan.

However, according to Argentine outlet BOLAVIP, ‘negotiations have not yet progressed’ for Saracchi to join Celtic on a permanent basis.

As such, Saracchi ‘will have to report for pre-season training’ with Boca Juniors as things stand.

Loan star On loan from Junior Adamu Freiburg Tomas Cvancara Borussia Monchengladbach Julian Araujo Bournemouth Joel Mvuka Lorient Marcelo Saracchi Boca Juniors Benjamin Arthur Brentford Celtic’s loan stars

The Uruguayan faces a lack of game time if he does go back to Boca Juniors as he is well down the pecking order.

And the result may well be that Saracchi does move on from the Argentine giants this summer, even if it is not to Celtic.

Saracchi picked up a Scottish Cup winners’ medal on Saturday as Celtic saw off Dunfermline Athletic 3-1.

The left-back came off the bench to replace Kieran Tierney at the national stadium with five minutes plus stoppage time of the game left.

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He will complete his loan having lifted both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

Which teams might be keen to sign Saracchi if he does not join Celtic on a permanent basis remains to be seen, but the defender has put himself in the shop window in Europe through his time in Scotland.

Also adding to the complication around Saracchi’s situation is that Celtic have not yet named a permanent manager for next season.