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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted he is looking forward to a break after the Whites signed off on their Premier League campaign with a loss at West Ham United.

Farke took his side to the London Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season to face a West Ham side who had to win to have any hope of survival.

Leeds did name a strong side, but despite a patchy start for the Hammers, the home side’s stronger hunger and motivation shone through.

Taty Castellanos gave West Ham the lead in the 67th minute, before Jarrod Bowen doubled their advantage 12 minutes later.

Callum Wilson made it 3-0 in stoppage time, but it was too little too late as Tottenham Hotspur beating Everton 1-0 relegated West Ham.

Leeds have finished in 14th spot in the Premier League and can also reflect on having reached the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Farke believes that the West Ham clash was just an example of one game too far for Leeds and he said on Sky Sports post match: “To be honest, this was probably one game too many, without several key players today.

Position Points 14. Leeds United 47 15. Crystal Palace 45 16. Nottingham Forest 44 17. Tottenham Hotspur 41 18. West Ham 39 19. Burnley 22 20. Wolves 20 Bottom of the Premier League

“Not in the first half, but we missed a few big chances, but in the second half we missed many, many key players and missed quality a bit.”

On an individual basis, Farke admits he needs a break, with a gruelling Premier League season having taken its toll on him.

“Right now, I’m just tired and want to go home and enjoy the break.

“You always have to stay switch on in this league because you will not win a point if you don’t.

“I need to recharge a little and then look forward for the next steps.”

While Farke needs a break, he noted in the run-up to the West Ham game that Leeds do have decisions to make on some players approaching the end of their respective contracts.

Loan players will also be returning to Leeds, with Fiorentina not expected to keep Jack Harrison on a permanent basis.

Largie Ramazani has already cleared out his belongings at Valencia ahead of heading back to Elland Road.

Farke will need to decide on their futures, along with moves to strengthen the squad.