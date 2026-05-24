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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Everton for what is likely the most important game in the club’s recent history – match preview here.

De Zerbi knows that if Tottenham cannot deliver a win or a draw against the Toffees and that result is paired with a West Ham win over Leeds United, then the Championship awaits.

The Italian has been lauded for putting an identity into the Tottenham team, however one former Marseille star has raised doubts about his managerial style.

Spurs will surely be helped by knowing that they just need to do their job this afternoon and then they can turn the page on a disastrous season.

They are boosted by the news that Dominic Solanke has now shrugged off a hamstring injury and is available, though Cristian Romero, Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus are out.

De Zerbi may still be concerned about Spurs’ poor home record.

They have won just twice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this season, one of the worst records in the league.

Everton arrive having won seven times away from the Hill Dickinson in the Premier League this term; that is one more win than the have managed at home.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Everton this afternoon, while in defence De Zerbi picks Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In the engine room, Spurs look towards Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher, Djed Spence and Joao Palhinha to win the key battles, while Mathys Tel and Richarlison lead the attacking push.

De Zerbi can shake up his Tottenham lineup vs Everton if needed and his substitutes to do that include Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Randal Kolo Muani.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Everton

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Gallagher, Palhinha, Spence, Tel, Richarlison

Substitutes: Vicario, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Solanke, Sarr, Kolo Muani