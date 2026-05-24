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Former West Ham United defender Scott Minto feels the Hammers’ beating Leeds United 3-0 flattered them as the Whites were ‘on the beach’.

West Ham needed to beat Leeds and hope for Everton to beat Tottenham Hotspur in order to survive in the Premier League on the final day of the season on Sunday.

While the Hammers did win 3-0, with all the goals coming in the second half, Everton went down 1-0 at Tottenham to make sure it is Championship football at the London Stadium next season.

Even in winning 3-0, former Hammer Minto was less than impressed with West Ham, feeling the result flattered them.

Minto, who suffered relegation with West Ham as a player, thinks Leeds were definitely on the beach in the second half, with the Whites having nothing to play for, and West Ham got a win which flattered them as a result.

He said on talkSPORT (18:23, 24th May): “It was about getting the job done as it hasn’t been in their hands for a couple of days now.

“It sounds like Everton didn’t really turn up. Spurs had a lot of confidence going into the game, even though it should have been the other way round.

Position Points 14. Leeds United 47 15. Crystal Palace 45 16. Nottingham Forest 44 17. Tottenham Hotspur 41 18. West Ham 39 19. Burnley 22 20. Wolves 20 Bottom of the Premier League

“For West Ham, even look at this game and they ended up winning it 3-0.

“The 3-0 scoreline flatters them, but I think in the second half they definitely were the better side and it was almost like Leeds were definitely on the beach.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said after the match that the game had been one too far for the Whites and he is now looking forward to a break.

While Farke can plot another season in the Premier League over the summer, West Ham must deal with the consequences of relegation.

There will be a huge drop in income almost instantly, while a host of players will not want to play their football in the Championship.

It is also unclear whether West Ham will keep faith in Nuno Espirito Santo to lead their promotion charge and sacking the Portuguese would spark a new manager hunt.