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Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs West Ham for the Whites’ final Premier League game of the season this afternoon – match preview here.

Leeds have enjoyed a fine campaign, defying predictions of relegation to stay out of danger and on course for a comfortable mid-table finish.

Farke also led Leeds to an FA Cup semi-final in what provided a good day out at Wembley for the fans.

The dressing room atmosphere at the club has been labelled ‘amazing’ by Jaka Bijol and finishing with a win would only add to that sense of positivity.

Leeds know though that West Ham, whose chances of survival depend upon the result, will go into each challenge with full force.

Farke has confirmed that the game comes too soon for Anton Stach, while Sean Longstaff has had to undergo hernia surgery.

Gabriel Gudmundsson remains on the sidelines, along with Ilia Gruev and Noah Okafor, further reducing Farke’s options.

If results go in Leeds’ favour then the Whites could potentially finish as high as 12th, with every place worth extra Premier League prize money.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs West Ham this afternoon is Karl Darlow, while Farke goes with a defence of Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk.

Operating as Leeds’ wing-backs are Jayden Bogle and James Justin.

In the engine room, the Whites have Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Brenden Aaronson, while Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the attack.

Farke has options off the bench to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs West Ham throughout the 90 minutes, with faces he can turn to including Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs West Ham United

Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Cresswell, Chadwick, Buonanotte, James, Gnonto, Piroe