Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is under consideration at French Ligue 1 side Rennes, who want to sign another shot-stopper this summer.

Meslier is out of contract at Leeds at the end of June and is widely expected to move on from the club, though Daniel Farke would not be drawn on his situation at his recent press conference.

As a potential free transfer, the Frenchman is sure to be an attractive option in the transfer market, despite his fall from grace at Elland Road.

Meslier did draw serious interest from Spanish giants Valencia in the winter transfer window, but ended up remaining at Leeds.

Rennes are expected to make a change in the goalkeeping department this summer and Meslier has emerged as one of two options, according to French outlet Foot Sur 7.

Meslier, in Rennes’ view, ‘would offer a guarantee of maturity’ between the sticks due to his experience in England.

Rennes believe that if they can land the right goalkeeper then they could be worth a large amount of points in Ligue 1 next term.

Returning to his native France and a familiar environment may be tempting for Meslier as he tries to get his career back on track.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

He lost his spot in goal at Leeds towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with Karl Darlow slotting in and taking the gloves.

Leeds signed Lucas Perri to be their new number 1 last summer, pushing Meslier further down the pecking order.

Perri though lost his place to Darlow, who has not let it go since and proven to be a key man in Leeds surviving in the Premier League.

A former Leeds striker said in March that Darlow has ended the constant conversations about the goalkeeper position at Elland Road.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

With Darlow 35 years old though, Leeds have been urged to sign another goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Perri is also unlikely to be happy with playing second fiddle and if he sees no prospect of reclaiming the gloves could look for an exit in the coming months.