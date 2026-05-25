Angel Martinez/Getty Image

Celta Vigo have identified another temporary spell for Wolves loan star Fer Lopez as the ‘most plausible route’ ahead of next season, although the prospect of securing the Spaniard on a permanent basis has not entirely drifted from the picture.

The Old Gold are now preparing for life in the Championship after bringing an eight-year stay in the Premier League to an end following a campaign that concluded with a bottom-placed finish.

Rob Edwards’ side could at least have climbed one position higher in the standings, but Sunday’s draw at Turf Moor allowed Burnley to preserve 19th spot.

The immediate focus around Molineux is now expected to centre on constructing a route back into the top flight, with Edwards already pointing towards the importance of doing early business in the summer market.

Relegation could also trigger movement around several important figures within the squad, as Atletico Madrid attempting to move closer towards an agreement for Joao Gomes, while Besiktas are preparing talks with the entourage of Yerson Mosquera.

Lopez has now entered discussions once again following the conclusion of his temporary stay away from Molineux.

The 22-year-old only arrived at Wolves last summer and remains under contract until 2030, though his period in England never unfolded as anticipated for the Molineux side.

Season Position 2025-26 20th 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

Restricted playing opportunities combined with the club’s difficult campaign limited the Spaniard’s minutes on the pitch and led to him actively wanting to go back to Celtic Vigo in the winter transfer window.

Lopez is already suggested to be firmly against playing his football in the Championship, which has encouraged Celta Vigo.

It has been established that Os Celestes are on the same wavelength as Lopez and eager to keep him beyond the season.

According to Catalan daily Sport, extending Lopez’s loan for another season currently represents the most ‘plausible option’, although a permanent agreement remains under consideration for Celta Vigo.

Figures inside the club consider it a leading priority for next season and Wolves’ relegation could work ‘in their favour’, strengthening hopes that an agreement can be reached.

Celta Vigo’s sporting director has also vowed to be ‘creative’ in pursuit of a solution, although any attempt from Wolves to demand a significant fee for the player would complicate matters for the Spanish outfit, who would be unlikely to be able to afford it.

Should an agreement eventually materialise, Lopez would find himself returning to an environment where he feels comfortable and has been able to show his best, but that is sure to raise question marks over whether English football is right for him if the move is yet another loan.