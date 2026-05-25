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Crystal Palace target Lassine Sinayoko has insisted he is calm ahead of the opening of the transfer window and will take any links with a pinch of salt.

Sinayoko arrived at Auxerre’s youth academy in 2017, where he featured for the Under-19 side before earning regular minutes with the reserve team.

Following impressive displays, Sinayoko signed his first professional deal with Auxerre’s senior team in June 2019 and made his official first team debut in April 2021.

This Ligue 1 season, the 26-year-old striker made 32 appearances for the French side, while scoring 12 goals and providing four assists with a series of performances which caught the eye.

Sinayoko went on a red hot run at the end of the season where he struck five goals in the final five Ligue 1 games for Auxerre.

He has been increasingly linked with a summer move, with Crystal Palace widely linked with looking at taking him to Selhurst Park as they shake up their striker options.

Christantus Uche is expected to leave, while question marks remain over Jean-Philippe Mateta and Evann Guessand is on loan despite Palace being keen to keep him.

Amid the growing transfer interest, Sinayoko admitted he is calm ahead of the summer transfer window.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The Malian striker admitted he enjoys the transfer window because it gives him clarity about his future and allows him to see how clubs are planning their squads.

The 26-year-old stressed that transfer speculation no longer affects him much, suggesting he remains relaxed about the rumours surrounding his future, which he takes with a pinch of salt.

Sinayoko made it clear he only trusts information that comes from him or his representatives and ignores outside speculation reported in the media.

Asked about the transfer window by French outlet ici, he said: “It’s a period I really enjoy because I want to know where I stand, to know who’s going wherever they are here, whether it’s at any club.

“So it’s really a window I enjoy a lot. But now, it’s no longer up to me.

“Everything that’s being said here and there, as long as it doesn’t come from my mouth, as long as it doesn’t come from my representatives, I don’t pay attention to it, I don’t believe it.”

Sinayoko’s contract runs until 2027 and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace will make an official move for the striker in the coming weeks.

The Eagles’ season is not yet over as they clash against Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final on Wednesday, with the club aiming to lift their first major European trophy in their 121-year history.