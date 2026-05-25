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Leeds United face competition from Celta Vigo for the signature of Philadelphia Union midfielder Jovan Lukic, as the Spanish outfit are also showing interest in the MLS star.

Lukic began his career at Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade before moving between several clubs, including Cukaricki, LASK Linz, Torreense and Spartak Subotica, before finally joining Philadelphia Union in February 2025.

The 24-year-old midfielder put pen to paper on a two-year deal in the MLS, with the option to extend his stay in Philadelphia until 2028.

He quickly nailed down a regular spot in the side, operating from a central midfield position, and has continued to catch the eye in the MLS this year.

Philadelphia Union could be at real risk of losing Lukic this coming summer though, with interest arriving from the Premier League and La Liga.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Leeds United are keen on landing Lukic, but they are also joined in the chase by La Liga side Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo finished sixth in La Liga and qualified for next season’s Europa League under manager Claudio Giraldez, with 54 points on the board.

Clubs Cukaricki Spartak Subotica LASK Linz Philadelphia Union Torreense Clubs Jovan Lukic has played for

Moving to Spain would therefore hand Lukic the chance to play in European competition which Leeds, despite their impressive season back in the Premier League, cannot match.

Midfield looks to be an area Leeds are giving real focus to ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds are also keen on Lyon star Tanner Tessmann, who currently turns out for Lyon in France, but has been tipped to move on this summer.

Besides that, Leeds have also shown interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Hidemasa Morita.

Moreover, Marseille star Bilal Nadir is also on Farke’s wishlist, as he looks to add reinforcements in the middle of the park to push further up the Premier League table next season.

This year, Lukic has made 14 appearances in the MLS, providing one assist, and also scored once in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The prospect of playing in Europe could lure the Serbian midfielder away from Philadelphia Union, but as things stand, the MLS club will surely want to keep hold of him.

Leeds have a link with Philadelphia Union as Brenden Aaronson played for the club earlier in his career.