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Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who has emerged on to Leeds United‘s radar, has been cautioned by former Netherlands star Rene van der Gijp that a move to fellow admirers Nottingham Forest may bring little ‘fun’.

In 2023, Ueda swapped Cercle Brugge for Feyenoord, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, though he managed a combined return of just 14 goals across his opening two campaigns at the club.

This season, however, the 27-year-old exploded into life, finishing as the Eredivisie’s top scorer after rattling in 25 goals in 29 appearances, while Feyenoord secured a second-place finish in the league standings.

Ajax forward Mika Godts finished closest to the Japanese striker in the Golden Boot race, though he still ended the campaign nine goals behind Ueda.

His prolific form in the Netherlands has inevitably turned heads ahead of the summer transfer window, with Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest all claimed to be monitoring the striker closely from England.

Van der Gijp, though, questioned whether a move to Nottingham Forest would truly suit the Japan international, suggesting the forward is already thriving and enjoying his football in the Eredivisie.

He argued that leaving the Dutch giants may not be the wisest move for Ueda, believing a switch to the City Ground could dent both his goalscoring numbers and overall enjoyment of the game.

Club Years Kashima Antlers 2019-2022 Cercle Brugge 2022-2023 Feyenoord 2023- Ayase Ueda’s career history

The 65-year-old said in the section De Krantjes on Vandaag Inside (via Voetbal Primeur): “Then I read that Ueda has to leave now; sign for four years if you’re enjoying yourself, boy.

“That’s nice, isn’t it?

“You score 23 every season.

“Then you go to Nottingham Forest; do you know how many you score there?

“Four if you’re lucky and get to take the penalties.

“There’s no fun in that either.”

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest endured mixed Premier League campaigns, finishing 14th and 16th respectively, meaning neither side can offer European football next season unlike Feyenoord.

Before any decision is made on his club future, though, the 27-year-old marksman will turn his attention towards the summer World Cup after being named in Japan’s 26-man squad alongside Whites star Ao Tanaka.

For now, any concrete call on Ueda’s future remains up in the air, though his stunning campaign in the Netherlands is unlikely to quieten the growing interest surrounding him this summer.