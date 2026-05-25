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Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones’ name has still been ‘circled in red’ by Italian giants Inter Milan for a potential move this summer.

Jones is a Red through and through, coming through Liverpool’s academy and making his debut on 7th January 2019, in the FA Cup third round against Wolves.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s contract is set to expire in June 2027, with no sign of a contract extension for the player yet.

This season, Jones contributed to six goal involvements in 49 matches in all competitions and garnered interest from Inter Milan, but other Premier League clubs are also in the mix.

However, the majority of his appearances have been off the bench for manager Arne Slot, raising questions about his future at Anfield and Aston Villa have been mentioned as a possible destination.

Jones was wanted by Inter Milan in the winter transfer window and now, heading into the summer transfer window his ‘name is circled in red’ still by the Nerazzurri, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

The England international’s preferred location remains Inter Milan, who remain in constant contact with his agents and a deal could go through this summer.

Trophy won Year Premier League 2020, 2025 FA Cup 2022 EFL Cup 2022, 2024 Curtis Jones’ honours at Liverpool

The Reds could see a summer full of changes in the squad left by Jurgen Klopp, with Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson’s departures already confirmed, while Alisson has been linked with Juventus, though the asking price could pose an issue.

Jones missed out on the England squad and will not be on the plane to the FIFA World Cup, but just two seasons ago, the 25-year-old received praise for his goal for the Three Lions from a Premier League star.

Besides that, in 2024, an ex-Liverpool star was drawing comparisons between Jones and Cole Palmer, while in recent times, Palmer has become a mainstay in the Chelsea starting eleven, and Jones has been in and out of the Reds squad.

Liverpool will need to make a decision on Jones’ future, with only one year remaining on his current contract, and the Reds will not want to part ways with a player of his quality on a free.

It remains to be seen whether Jones will stick to the Premier League or will be tempted by a new challenge in Serie A with Inter Milan.