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Tottenham Hotspur are ‘getting ahead’ in the race for Liverpool wanted centre-back Marcos Senesi, who they have now ‘verbally agreed’ to sign.

Bournemoth will be playing in the Europa League next season after finishing the season on 57 points and the Argentina defender played a key part in their campaign.

The left-footed central defender’s contract will expire next month and he is set for an exit from the Vitality Stadium on a free transfer.

His performances at the Cherries have attracted a host of high-profile clubs and Premier League duo Liverpool and Spurs are keen on him.

Serie A giants Juventus tried to make a move for the 29-year-old earlier this month, but Senesi prefers to stay in the English top-flight.

Spurs could lose their star centre-back pair in the shape of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, and the club hierarchy are keen on delivering Roberto De Zerbi with a quality centre-back.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Tottenham are currently ‘getting ahead’ in the race for Senesi, despite Liverpool’s interest in him.

Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Jeremy Jacquet Cristian Romero Virgil van Dijk Micky van de Ven Ibrahima Konate Kevin Danso Joe Gomez Radu Dragusin Giovanni Leone Archie Gray Centre-back options

It has been suggested that a move has been verbally agreed, with Tottenham working on a four-year contract for Senesi to sign.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that Liverpool are expected to make a push for the Bournemouth defender, but they now risk being left behind.

However, Tottenham will not be playing any European football after finishing 17th in the league table, while Liverpool will be offering Champions League next season.

Arne Slot’s side will welcome highly rated Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, though there is uncertainty on Ibrahima Konate.

Senesi may feel that getting a starting berth at the Reds could be significantly difficult and the recently turned 29-year-old would like to play week in week out at his next club.

The left-footed defender’s ability to play line-breaking passes has made him a desirable target, and Spurs are currently ahead in the race to secure his signature on a long-term deal.

Whether Liverpool will make a move for the Argentina defender to try and hijack him from the clutch of Spurs, who could secure a shrewd free agent in the shape of Senesi in the upcoming days and weeks, remains to be seen.