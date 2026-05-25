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Trabzonspor have put a sizeable price on their midfield star Christ Oulai, who is being closely followed by Tottenham Hotspur.

The north London side ensured their safety in the Premier League on Sunday by defeating Everton 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have finished 17th in back-to-back campaigns and the club hierarchy will be determined to improve following their dreadful season.

Roberto De Zerbi has done his job, but one former Tottenham midfielder urged the club to sack deal-maker Johan Lange in the wake of survival.

Survival means the Lilywhites will be able to concentrate on their preferred transfer targets and reshaping the engine room is on their agenda in the upcoming summer window.

Joao Palhinha, who has been one of the standout performers at the north Londoners, could end up leaving the club even though De Zerbi wants to keep hold of the Portuguese.

He is on loan, with an option to buy from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who ‘definitely prefer’ to sell the 30-year-old defensive midfielder.

Former PL star Andre Onana Stefan Savic Paul Onuachu Former PL players at Trabzonspor

Spurs have other midfield stars on their radar and Trabzonspor’s highly rated Oulai is one of them.

According to Turkish daily Sabah (via Ajansspor), the Black Sea Storm have set a €35m price tag for the 20-year-old Ivorian international, amid him being ‘closely followed’ by Spurs.

Fellow London club Chelsea are also keen on Oulai, who is also a target for Liga Portugal giants Benfica.

The Ivorian started his youth career at JMG Academy in France and made his breakthrough at Ligue 2 club Bastia, where he played 18 times.

Last summer, Oulai was snatched up by Trabzonspor, who paid only €5.5m for the midfielder, and Bastia kept a sizeable 20 per cent sell-on clause.

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The Ivorian signed a five-year deal at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex and the Black Sea Storm are not willing to let go of him for a low fee.

Oulai played a key role for Trabzonspor, making 31 appearances and contributing to six goals directly across all competitions, as the Trabzon-based outfit won the Turkish Cup last week.

Now it remains to be seen whether Spurs will make a significant offer for the in-demand Ivorian in the coming weeks and months.