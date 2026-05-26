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Aston Villa star Matty Cash is ‘expected to miss the training camp’ for Poland as they prepare for international friendlies against the Ukraine and Nigeria.

Cash lifted his first trophy at Aston Villa last week following a 3-0 win over Freiburg in the Europa League final.

Most recently, he came off the bench in the second half in the Villans 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

This term, the 28-year-old right-back has played in 49 matches, scoring three goals and providing five assists in all competitions.

He was pivotal to Aston Villa’s success this season in securing Champions League football, while also winning a European trophy, and the achievements only prove his previous statement about being ‘delighted with the path’ the Villans are on as correct.

However, it seems that Cash will not be able to represent the national team in the upcoming friendlies against Ukraine and Nigeria, according to Polish outlet meczyki.

Under Poland manager Jan Urban, Cash has been a guaranteed starter for the national team, missing only two games, which were against New Zealand and Malta.

However, he ‘is expected to miss the training camp’ due to an unspecified injury.

Club Years Nottingham Forest 2016-2020 Dagenham & Redbridge (loan) 2016 Aston Villa 2020- Matty Cash’s career history

Cash headed for Villa Park in 2020, and at one point in 2024, it did seem he could leave with interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan, after the arrival of Ian Maatsen, but stayed loyal to the badge.

In total, the 28-year-old right-back has made 229 appearances for Aston Villa and contributed to 13 goals as well as 17 assists in six seasons at the club.

This term, Cash has missed a few games due to knee and calf problems, and it seems that playing almost 50 games in a season has taken its toll on him.

The Polish defender has been a dedicated servant to the club, while contributing to their success, and back in 2024, Cash was dubbed as a ‘versatile’ and ‘underrated’ player by one former Premier League star.

Cash has ended this season on a high with Aston Villa, and despite the current injury, forcing him to miss out on national team duty, he will be looking ahead to next season, with Champions League football on the horizon.