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Liverpool are ‘already speaking’ to clubs about loaning out Hertha Berlin talent Kennet Eichhorn, who they have presented their project to.

The Reds managed to secure Champions League football after their 1-1 draw against Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season, in what was a poor campaign after huge spending last summer.

Arne Slot has the club hierarchy’s backing for now and Liverpool are swinging into action for the summer transfer window.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are leaving the club, which has propelled Liverpool to look for suitable replacements, and one star winger from Portugal is on their radar in the shape of Francisco Trincao.

Liverpool also have an eye on the long term though and are locked in a continual battle with their rivals for top talents.

They are in the mix to sign Hertha Berlin’s 16-year-old Eichhorn, but face competition from Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City.

Liverpool have presented their project to Eichhorn and, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, it includes loaning him out for one to two years, ideally to a Champions League side.

Interested club RB Leipzig Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Manchester City Liverpool Keen on Kennet Eichhorn

The Reds ‘are already speaking’ with clubs that they could send Eichhorn on loan to, in what could be seen as an indication about their confidence in winning the race.

Eichhorn’s release clause at the German club is believed to be around €10m to €12m, which is certainly not an issue for the Merseyside giants.

The teenage defensive midfielder has played 19 senior games for Die Alte Dame, and the German is considering moving on from the 2. Bundesliga outfit.

Hertha Berlin failed to achieve promotion from the second-tier and they could now lose their highly sought-after prospect.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich could make for a very appealing destination for Eichhorn.

Whether the Reds’ project under Slot will be convincing for Eichhorn to commit to a potential long-term deal at Anfield remains to be seen.

Liverpool have top youngsters like Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha, and Giovanni Leoni, with the imminent arrival of Jeremy Jacquet, and a potential capture of Eichhorn would be a massive positive for them.