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Alisson is keen to have his future resolved before the World Cup amid ongoing discussions between Liverpool and Juventus over a potential move.

The Brazilian attracted a massive offer from Saudi Arabia two years ago but opted to remain at Anfield and was rewarded for that decision by lifting the second Premier League title of his career.

This campaign, however, proved far less straightforward for both the Merseyside outfit and the experienced goalkeeper, with increased competition arriving through Giorgi Mamardashvili along with injuries.

Alisson had been sidelined with a hamstring injury and returned in the final match of the season on Sunday against Brentford, marking his first appearance since March.

The campaign now sits behind him as the Brazilian enters the final year of his contract, which had originally been due to expire this season.

Juventus have already moved to explore the opportunity to sign him, as Luciano Spalletti keen on reuniting with the former Roma custodian.

It has been suggested that the Old Lady are moving closer towards personal terms, although recent indications have pointed towards reluctance on their side to meet Liverpool’s valuation for the Brazilian.

Goalkeeper Country Alisson Brazil Freddie Woodman England Giorgi Mamardashvili Georgia Liverpool’s goalkeepers

Discussions over a deal nevertheless continue in an attempt to construct an agreement, with the Turin giants maintaining confidence over their chances of securing his signature.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Alisson wants clarity surrounding his future before next month’s World Cup in order to arrive at the tournament with ‘complete peace of mind.’

That could place an added layer of urgency on Juventus, as prolonged delays in negotiations may leave them at risk of seeing the situation drift away.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil side have been drawn alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland at the World Cup, with Alisson expected to remain first choice and poised to make his third appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old’s potential departure could open the door for Tottenham Hotspur to pursue a deal for current Juventus number one custodian Michele Di Gregorio, whom Roberto De Zerbi is keen on bringing in.

Should an agreement materialise before the World Cup, it could finally provide Alisson with the sense of certainty he has been chasing, paving the way for a return to Serie A, a possibility that already surfaced when AC Milan made contact in December.