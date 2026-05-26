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Newcastle United have not made any offer for Nottingham Forest target Viery, despite claims that the Magpies have tabled a bid for the Gremio star, according to journalist Lee Ryder.

The Magpies had a forgettable campaign despite investing heavily in the likes of Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and Yoane Wissa last summer.

Even though they reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, Barcelona smashed them 8-3 over two legs, and they finished as low as 12th in the Premier League.

One former Magpies star criticised Newcastle’s mentality during games, which they will be eager to improve upon in the coming campaign.

German centre-back Thiaw has been a success, but Newcastle are keen on adding a new centre-back to beef up their backline.

Central defender Viery has been mooted as a possible target for Newcastle during the approaching summer transfer window.

Newcastle are not the only Premier League club in the race for, as Nottingham Forest are also keen; Evangelos Marinakis has consistently signed players from the Brazilian top flight in recent years.

Centre-back option Sven Botman Malick Thiaw Dan Burn Fabian Schar Emil Krafth Newcastle United’s centre-back options

It has now been claimed that Newcastle have made an offer for Viery at they look to take the defender to St James’ Park.

However, those claims have now been rubbished, with no Newcastle offer for Viery made.

The Uba-born defensive talent joined Gremio’s academy back in 2015, making his breakthrough last season.

Viery has become a key player for Luis Castro’s system and his performances in the Brazilian top-flight are attracting English clubs for his signature.

Gremio offered him a new contract a few months back, which keeps him at the club until December 2029.

His relatively long contract length puts Gremio in a position of strength to help them set for a sizeable payday if he leaves the Brazilian Serie A club in the summer window.

Newcastle will have PSR rules to comply with, and it remains to be seen whether a move for Viery fits their vision for the next campaign; another Brazilian star in the shape of Danilo is also on their wish list.