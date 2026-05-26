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Nottingham Forest are holding talks with Eintracht Frankfurt about a permanent move for Arnaud Kalimuendo, but talk a deal is done ‘is not true’.

Kalimuendo, who began his career at the Paris Saint-Germain academy, then enjoying two loan spells at Lens, left PSG to sign for Rennes in 2022.

The French striker arrived at the City Ground from Rennes in the summer of 2025, but went out on loan to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the second half of the season, due to lack of game time.

The 24-year-old forward was initially wanted by newly promoted Leeds United, but turned down a move to Elland Road to join the Tricky Trees.

Following impressive performances in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt showed a ‘fundamental intention to sign’ Kalimuendo, and the German side does have an option to buy worth approximately €27m.

Affording his option to buy has been an issue for Eintracht Frankfurt though, with the sum seen as too high and unaffordable, leading to talks aimed at bringing it down.

It has been suggested in some quarters that discussions have resulted in success and there is an agreement with Forest for Kalimuendo.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

However, according to German journalist Christopher Michel, that ‘is not true’ and talks are still taking place.

Kalimuendo made 19 appearances, scoring six goals as well as chipping in with one assist in the Bundesliga this term, as Eintracht Frankfurt narrowly missed out on European football.

Regular game time in Germany is likely something that Kalimuendo would prefer to see continue, but Eintracht Frankfurt will need an agreement with Forest.

Nottingham Forest have survived the drop under manager Vitor Pereira, after being locked in a relegation battle and will now turn their attention to strengthening the squad for next season.

Cashing in on Kalimuendo would hand Forest extra funds to use in the transfer market, amid the club already being linked with a host of players.