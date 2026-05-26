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Hull City supremo Acun Ilicali wants to bring back Tottenham Hotspur target Andy Robertson, whose contract with Liverpool is on the verge of expiring.

The Scotland captain played his last game for the Reds on Sunday against Brentford at Anfield, ending his nine-year association with the Merseyside club.

The 32-year-old left-back is leaving the club after playing 378 games for Liverpool, with multiple big-name clubs keen on his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be leading the race for the Scot’s signature and recently Serie A giants Juventus also entered the race for the vastly experienced defender.

Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce are keen on Robertson and have recently tabled an offer to the Reds legend.

However, the Yellow Canaries are at a disadvantage in the race, as Robertson is not ready to wait for Fenerbahce’s presidential election, which is set to take place in about two weeks time.

Now, according to Turkish magazine Fanatik, Hull City, who will be playing in the Premier League next season, are keen on him.

Keen club Fenerbahce Juventus Tottenham Hotspur Hull City Potential Andrew Robertson destinations

It has been suggested that Hull’s Turkish owner, Ilicali, wants to bring back the Scot to the MKM Stadium in the upcoming days and weeks.

After his early years in Scotland, Robertson moved to England to sign for the Tigers, where he spent three impressive years.

He played 115 games for Hull City, and Liverpool signed him back in 2017, paying only £8m for the Scotland captain.

Robertson played an integral part in Liverpool’s success in the last decade or so, and now he could be back at his former side, if they make a compelling case for him.

However, a move to the MKM Stadium could very well mean battling relegation, though things have been grim at Spurs, who finished 17th in back-to-back Premier League campaigns.

Juventus’ entry in the race for Robertson makes the transfer saga more interesting, even though they only qualified for the Europa League.

The Scot can play either as a left-back or a centre-back, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs or Hull City will be able to keep him in England after he leaves Anfield in the coming days.