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Dutch journalist Suleyman Ozturk believes West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville is not going to stay at the London Stadium beyond the summer transfer window.

The Dutch winger managed to put an underwhelming debut campaign behind him and produce a far stronger season despite the turmoil endured by the Hammers.

The 24-year-old found the net seven times and registered five assists for the London Stadium outfit, producing the second-highest number of goal involvements across the Hammers group.

Every one of those goals arrived during a prolific run beginning in January, a period which saw him score seven times across ten matches.

West Ham’s relegation has now opened a window for interested clubs to examine Summerville’s situation more closely, with the Hammers needing to make over £100m through player sales.

Gian Piero Gasperini earlier this month placed the Dutchman on his shortlist at Roma, amid shared agency connection with Donyell Malen.

Roma continue to maintain contact and assess the situation with his entourage as they position themselves to take Summerville to Serie A.

Club played for Feyenoord Dordrecht ADO Den Haag Leeds United West Ham United Clubs Crysencio Summerville has played for

Ozturk pointed out that Summerville has already played extensively in the Championship with Leeds United and established himself there.

He is of the view that it is 100 per cent certain though that Summerville will be joining another club in the Premier League, brushing off the Roma link.

Ozturk said on De Laatste (34.20): “They have been relegated and that boy has played quite a lot in the second tier already, hasn’t he, with Leeds.”

He added: “He was already Player of the Year in the Championship a couple of years ago and he got up himself.

“So he’s absolutely going to another Premier League club.

“And I can just imagine a number of top clubs thinking, ‘Hey, that’s quite a young player who has made the difference in many matches in the Premier League.’

“He also had a period at one point, from about January, where he scored match after match, right?

“Kept surprising us.

“That is quite a high level he’s reached.

“So he’s 100 per cent going to another Premier League club.”

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The Dutch winger collected the Championship Player of the Year award during the 2023/24 campaign after thriving with the Whites, performances which ultimately secured his route into the Premier League.

He is though now part of a side going down, while Leeds secured their spot in the Premier League.

Roma secured Champions League football for next season and a switch to Italy would bring an end to a six-year stay in England.

Premier League sides though are sure to have Summerville in their thoughts, amid West Ham’s need to sell.

Meanwhile, David Sullivan’s partner Ampika Pickston recently insisted that ‘the only way is up’ after the Hammers’ relegation.