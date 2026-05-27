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Italian giants Juventus will evaluate ‘good offers’ for full-back Andrea Cambiaso, who is being chased by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are looking to rejig their squad following a disastrous Premier League campaign, as they were in the conversation to go down on the final day of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi has done well to keep the north Londoners safe and is expected to get the full backing of the board in the transfer window.

However, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara wants to see a big change at the club, as he urged the club hierarchy to sack sporting director Johan Lange.

Tottenham have had issues at left-back despite having the likes of Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence, and they are also working to sign Andy Robertson, but face competition for his signature.

Juventus defender Cambiaso has been linked with Tottenham, along with their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool side are losing Robertson, and following an underwhelming debut campaign from Milos Kerkez, may move for another left-back.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

They are not the only clubs to show interest in the 26-year-old Italian, as the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan and Napoli are in the race.

Now, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus will assess ‘good offers’ for the Italy left-back in the upcoming window.

Cambiaso is a key player for the Serie A giants, who are seeking offers around €40m to consider letting him go.

Tottenham first showed interest in him back in 2023 and may well be hoping to secure him ahead of the new term.

However, if Spurs are able to get their hands on experienced Robertson, who Hull City want to bring back, they would have significant depth in that position.

And compared to other clubs in the race for Cambiaso, Tottenham are the only club who do not have Champions League football to offer; Spurs have no European football to offer to the Italy international.

His deal runs for three more years at the Allianz Stadium and the Old Lady may well want a bidding war for the in-demand left-back.