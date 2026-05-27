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Former top-flight star Tam McManus believes Hearts have been left facing a significant void following Lawrence Shankland’s switch to Rangers.

The Scotland international arrived at Tynecastle Park four years ago and developed into one of the most influential figures within the squad, establishing himself as a central presence in the side’s attacking structure.

The 30-year-old registered 117 goal involvements from 171 appearances for the Jambos, a return which places him among the strongest attacking performers in the Scottish Premiership during that period.

This season proved no different as he again finished as Hearts’ leading goalscorer while also ending the campaign as the league’s second-highest scorer, with his side pushing for historic silverware before falling short on the final matchday.

Recently, Rangers confirmed Shankland as their first summer arrival on a two-year contract with an additional year included, and although the fee was announced as undisclosed, it has been suggested that the Glasgow giants activated a clause within the agreement signed last year and secured him on a free transfer.

The move is considered to be long overdue by many Rangers fans and it also fulfils a wish previously expressed by former Rangers striker Kris Boyd, who argued that the club should have secured him during the previous summer.

The departure is expected to leave a sizeable gap for the Jambos considering how influential he proved during their title pursuit and the challenge that now exists in identifying a suitable replacement.

League played in Scottish League Two Scottish League One Scottish Premiership Belgian Pro League Scottish Championship Leagues Lawrence Shankland has played in

McManus stressed that it has not been a good period for Hearts recently, pointing towards their final-day title defeat against Celtic and the loss of Shankland as a ‘monstrous loss’ for the club.

He also highlighted the new Rangers signing as the best striker in the entire league and noted that the Jambos had effectively lost him without receiving anything in return, a situation that only deepens the scale of the setback.

McManus wrote on X: “Not been a good couple of weeks for the Jambos.

“Shankland is a monstrous loss for Hearts.

“Best striker in the league IMO and lost him for nothing.”

The arrival of the Scotland international will mark the fourth number nine addition at Ibrox within a year and eyes will be on how Danny Rohl uses Shankland.

Youssef Chermiti, who enjoyed strong periods this year and finished as the leading scorer for Rohl’s side, could emerge as a contender for a move during the summer given his rising profile, while the Gers are already aware of interest from PSV Eindhoven, which surfaced last month.

Rangers must also assess the future of Danilo after his loan move to NEC Nijmegen, who possess an option to buy but are not expected to activate it given his limited contributions in the Netherlands.