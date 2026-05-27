Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

Juventus CEO Damien Comolli has admitted that Juventus made a mistake in signing the Leeds United target Lois Openda, though he believes there is still a market for the Belgian.

Openda arrived at RB Leipzig in July 2023 from Ligue 1 side Lens for €45m, signing a five-contract with the Bundesliga club after Everton failed with a bid for the Belgium striker.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an outstanding debut season for Leipzig as the striker scored 28 goals and provided seven assists in 45 appearances.

Openda joined Juventus on loan last summer with an obligation to buy set at €40m.

However, the attacker’s time in Italy has not gone according to the plan at all, with Openda scoring just one goal in the 24 appearances he made for Juventus.

Despite a difficult season, the 26-year-old remains in demand, with the Belgian forward attracting Premier League interest and Leeds among the clubs keen on him.

Openda is also a target for Coventry, who recently secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2001, ending their 25-year absence from the top flight.

Club played for Club Brugge Vitesse Lens RB Leipzig Juventus Clubs Lois Openda has played for

Openda is a player that Juventus are now desperate to offload this summer, though he may move on loan to avoid the Bianconeri making a massive loss.

Comolli, in a nod to the interest that there is in Openda, believes there is very much a market for the attacker this summer.

The CEO revealed that the Bianconeri have carefully reviewed Belgian forward’s struggles at the club and held discussions with the player himself to identify why the move has not worked out as expected.

Comolli admitted Juventus’ mistake in recruiting Openda, who he admits they thought would be a good fit.

The Juventus deal-maker was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Meracto Web, he said: “I know he’s a player with a market.

“We’ve analysed him extensively and spoken with him to understand what went wrong.

“The mistake is ours.

“Because we probably brought in a player with characteristics that weren’t entirely suited to Juventus, or a player who wasn’t yet ready to play for Juventus.”

Leeds could take advantage of Juventus being desperate to offload Openda and take him to Elland Road on advantageous terms.

However, competition from Coventry City remains and is something the Whites will have to deal with.

Following their promotion, Coventry City will head into the summer market to strengthen their squad in a bid to secure Premier League survival next season.

Openda is a player they have identified and the lure of working with a legend like Frank Lampard could appeal to the Belgian.

Now Juventus will have to see if they can get the best possible deal to offload Openda when the transfer window opens in the middle of June.