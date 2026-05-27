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Crystal Palace and Everton are having the door to signing Jordan James opened as Rennes are ‘preparing his sale’ after deciding not to include him in their plans for next season.

James started his career in the Birmingham City academy and caught the eye with his potential, which saw interest from a host of sides.

Atalanta tried to sign James in the summer of 2024, but failed to agree a deal with Blues and Rennes swooped in to take him to France.

James though was loaned back to an English side last summer, after he joined Leicester City.

There had been substantial interest in James, with the Foxes beating Ipswich Town and Wrexham to his signature.

This Championship season, the 21-year old made 34 appearances for the Foxes, including 27 starts, while scoring eleven goals and providing four assists.

His impressive displays earned him praise from former Championship striker Sam Parkin who viewed Jordan as talismanic for Leicester

Club Years Birmingham City 2021-2024 Rennes 2024- Leicester City 2025-2026 Jordan James’ career history

However, Jordan’s performances proved insufficient to save Leicester from relegation to League One, with the Foxes finishing 23rd in the Championship table.

James is heading back to France, but Rennes do not intend to keep him in their plans for next season.

According to French daily Ouest-France (via Foot Sur 7) Rennes are ‘preparing his sale’.

The news will be music to the ears of Crystal Palace and Everton, who have both been strongly linked with James.

Everton boss David Moyes is likely to want to add in midfield and Wales international James could well fit the bill for the Toffees boss.

Palace’s situation is more complex, with it unclear who will be their manager next season.

It is suggested that the 21-year-old midfielder could fetch four times the €5m the French club originally paid to sign him.

Rennes cannot resist the prospect of such a big profit on James and stand ready to do business in the coming weeks and months.