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Tottenham Hotspur star Guglielmo Vicario has popped onto Juventus’ radar as an option and the Italian goalkeeper ‘seems inclined to leave’ Spurs.

The Lilywhites endured a difficult Premier League campaign, flirting with relegation, but ultimately secured their top-flight status under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi will turn his focus to adding reinforcements to the team in the upcoming summer transfer window, with arrivals and departures destined to take place.

The number 1 spot could become the main area of concern, as last month Vicaro agreed to personal terms with Inter Milan, ahead of a potential move in the summer.

But recently it has been suggested that Inter Milan have ‘dropped’ the idea of signing the Italian goalkeeper and will look to other alternatives in the transfer market.

Juventus want to bring in a goalkeeper and now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.it), Vicario is on their radar.

Despite the move to Inter Milan falling through, Vicario still ‘seems inclined to leave Tottenham’ this summer.

The main target for Juventus at the moment is Liverpool star Alisson, but they have cooled their interest due to the Reds high asking price, and alternatives are being considered.

Goalkeeper Club Alisson Liverpool David de Gea Fiorentina Giorgi Mamardashvili Liverpool Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Under consideration by Juventus

David de Gea is a possible alternative, while Giorgi Mamardashvili has been floated as a loan solution.

Vicario made 31appearances in the Premier League before needing surgery for a hernia injury, and young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who had a horror show in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, stepped up.

Kinsky performed well as Tottenham survived, but De Zerbi is likely to want an experienced goalkeeper, especially if Vicario goes.

Spurs have been recently namechecked as a destination for Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, who could fit the bill for De Zerbi.

Vicario still has two years remaining on his current contract with Spurs, but the 29-year-old’s future at the club looks uncertain.

His stock remains high in Serie A and a return home looks the most likely option if he does leave Spurs.