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Tottenham Hotspur are trying their best to keep hold of Pedro Porro, and they have set a significant price to let go of him in the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard kicked off his youth career in his homeland with Rayo Vallecano and Girona, before Manchester City identified his pedigree, signing him in 2019.

Porro spent three years at the Cityzens, away on loan spells from the Eithard; he left the club in 2022 without making any appearances for the club.

Following a half-season loan at Spurs from Sporting Lisbon, the former Manchester City full-back joined the club for a sizeable €40m.

The Spain international has become a key player for the north Londoners, as he has played more than 150 games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Porro has contributed to eight goals directly across 47 games in all competitions, and had two goals this year in the shape of securing Premier League safety, alongside going to the World Cup with Spain.

He has achieved both, but could be on his way from the north London outfit following back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in back-to-back campaigns.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Spurs want to keep hold of him, but will allow a departure for the 26-year-old if an offer of around €57m arrives for Porro, according to Spanish sports daily AS.

It has also been suggested that Porro’s former employers, in the shape of Manchester City, are keen on bringing back the Spain international.

However, the north London club will make their best efforts to extend his deal, but so far, he is yet to accept an extension.

Porro’s current deal runs for two more years at Spurs, who could look to cash in on him in the summer window for a hefty payday.

La Liga giants Real Madrid also have their eyes on the 26-year-old Spaniard, but his asking price is prohibitive for Los Blancos.

Tottenham, though, will also want to secure a high fee for Porro because Sporting Lisbon kept a chunky 15 per cent sell-on clause when they sold him to Spurs.

Whether Porro will end his three-year association ahead of the new season, but first, he will focus on the summer World Cup with La Roja.