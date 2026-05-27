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Radu Dragusin’s agent, Florin Maena, visited RB Leipzig last month amid the German side’s interest in the Tottenham Hotspur defender and ‘was impressed’.

The Bucharest-born defensive talent began his early footballing years in Romania and moved to Italy in 2018, when Juventus signed him.

Igor Tudor admitted that Dragusin caught his eye at Juventus and feels he is a quality player.

After spending five years at the Old Lady, he spent a season at Serie A club Genoa, impressing at Il Grifone.

The Italian club did not want to sell the Romanian, but he did eventually join Tottenham in the 2024 winter transfer window.

Spurs paid a sizeable fee of €25m for the Romania international, who is yet to cement his place in the starting eleven at the Premier League club.

He suffered an ACL injury in the winter of 2025, which kept him out of action for almost a year, and he has found it difficult to get back into the team.

Dragusin came back from his injury in December and the defender’s agent claimed that he looked a lot faster and more flexible.

Club played for Juventus Sampdoria Salernitana Genoa Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Radu Dragusin has played for

His game time has gone down significantly at the north London club, as Roberto De Zerbi handed him two minutes of league minutes in Tottenham’s final eight games.

The Romania star wants to play more regularly and as many as three clubs have recently shown interest in the 24-year-old central defender.

RB Leipzig are one of the clubs who want Dragusin, and according to Romanian outlet Fanatik, the Spurs defender’s agent visited Die Roten Bullen in April.

It has been suggested that Maena ‘visited to see the club’s conditions’ and ‘was impressed’.

RB Leipzig developed the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol and Dayot Upamecano in the last few years, and Dragusin could have the chance to become a top defender if he makes a move to the Bundesliga outfit.

The Germans are prepared to pay €20m for him.

However, his former side, Juventus, are keen, alongside Serie A giants AC Milan, who want to bring him back to the Italian top flight ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Dragusin’s deal runs for four more years at Spurs, who could look to move him on in the coming weeks and months amid plenty of interest in him.