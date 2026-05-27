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Birmingham City star Marvin Ducksch ‘wants to leave’ Blues this summer and has been in Germany recently with his agents.

The German striker enjoyed a productive first season at St Andrew’s, with the campaign marking his first experience away from his homeland.

He finished as the club’s joint leading goalscorer after finding the net ten times in 33 appearances, although Blues ultimately missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Ducksch was not entirely free from criticism either as former Championship hitman Sam Parkin pointed out that he had been ‘a bit of a passenger away from home’, with the striker managing only four goals on the road.

But admiration for him within Germany has continued to increase, as 2. Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin made enquiries last month, while Augsburg have also recently shown interest in a switch.

Wolfsburg, relegated, also hold an interest in bringing Ducksch back to Germany.

It has been suggested that Birmingham’s failure to secure promotion activated a non-promotion release clause worth around €1m, a figure that interested clubs could potentially use to their advantage.

And, according to German daily Bild, Ducksch ‘wants to leave’ Birmingham after just one season in English football.

Interested club Hertha Berlin Augsburg AEK Athens Real Sociedad Wolfsburg Linked with Marvin Ducksch

He attended the German Cup final in Berlin recently in the company of his agents as he assesses the options on the table.

His release clause of €1m is currently considered to be too high for Hertha Berlin, who have their focus on free agents.

The capital club need to bring in €15m in player sales before they can even think about splashing some cash.

They could potentially do that by selling Liverpool target Kennet Eichhorn.

Interest in Ducksch is not limited to Germany either as Real Sociedad and Greek outfit AEK Athens are monitoring him.

Should Ducksch leave, Birmingham would inevitably need to revisit the market and any incoming business may attract greater scrutiny given the attention already placed on their spending, as commentator Ian Danter questioned whether such heavy investment was made for a tenth-place finish.