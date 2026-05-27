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Wolves out-on-loan star Marshall Munetsi is ‘considered essential’ by Ligue 1 outfit Paris FC, who want to build on a solid foundation for next season.

Munetsi was snapped up by the Old Gold in the winter transfer window last year, but struggled to make an impact at Molineux.

Under ex-manager Vitor Pereira, the 29-year-old featured regularly, but after the appointment of Rob Edwards, he fell down the pecking order and went out on loan to Paris FC earlier this year.

Back in January, Paris FC’s sporting director dubbed him an ‘ideal addition’ to the club, and the midfielder helped the newly promoted side finish eleventh in Ligue 1 this term.

Wolves have been relegated to the Championship after finishing rock bottom in the Premier League under manager Edwards and a player exodus is expected.

Offloading Munetsi on a permanent basis is likely to be something which appeals to Wolves and their hopes of doing that have been boosted.

In Paris FC, Wolves have firm fans of the 29-year-old as, according to French outlet Foot Sur 7, he ‘considered essential’ by the French club.

Besides that, Luca Koleosho, who is on loan from Burnley, is deemed essential as well, and the French outfit do not want to change everything as they want to break into the top ten next season.

Club played for Ubuntu Cape Town Baroka Orlando Pirates Reims Wolves Paris FC Clubs Marshall Munetsi has played for

Munetsi might not be the only loan player to not return to Molineux next term, as Celta Vigo have identified the ‘most plausible route’ to keep hold of Fer Lopez.

The Old Gold endured a disastrous campaign, in which they managed only three wins and were the first team to be relegated this season, ending their eight-year stay in the top-flight.

Wolves will look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League next season, but a former defender has highlighted the ‘disconnect’ between Edwards and the fans.

The summer could bring a lot of changes at Molineux with arrivals and departures destined to take place as they would look to fight for promotion once again, something which they managed to do successfully in the 2017/18 season.

Munetsi was unable to impress Edwards, falling out of favour with the manager, being shipped out to Paris FC in the second half of the season, and now his future at Molineux looks uncertain.

It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will return to Wolves to help them in the Championship or stay put at Paris FC.