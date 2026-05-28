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Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti ‘is intrigued by the possibility of experimenting’ with Aston Villa loan star Douglas Luiz next season.

Luiz is on loan at Villa until the end of June, with the Premier League side having an option to buy set at €25m.

While there have been suggestions Aston Villa could look at keeping Luiz, especially with the demands of Champions League football to handle next season, they are not expected to pay the €25m price.

For Juventus, who have missed out on Champions League football, tough decisions over the shape of the squad will need to be taken.

Boss Spalletti is keen to try to give Luiz a fresh start at Juventus and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, ‘is intrigued by the possibility of experimenting’ with the Brazilian.

However, while Spalletti is interested in giving Luiz another chance, Juventus CEO Damien Comolli is more keen on selling him.

Comolli feels Luiz flopped at Juventus and getting him off the books to try to avoid a loss is the best course of action.

Whether Aston Villa might look to steal in and take advantage of the split at Juventus to keep hold of Luiz remains to be seen.

Level First cap Brazil U20s 2016 Brazil U23s 2019 Brazil Olympic 2021 Brazil 2019 Douglas Luiz for Brazil

Juventus will be looking at more than just Aston Villa as a potential sale destination though and Turkish champions Galatasaray have shown interest in Luiz.

Luiz got on off the bench briefly in the Europa League final as Aston Villa beat Freiburg, while he also featured heavily in the last 16 clash with Lille.

Aston Villa are already well ahead with their summer transfer window planning and a number of targets have emerged.

Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe is a target and Villa could make an offer for him soon.

Former Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara, on the books at Galatasaray, is another potential option for Aston Villa.

A move away from Villa Park for Youri Tielemans though is not expected, with the size of Villa as a club seen as a factor which will keep the Belgian from looking elsewhere.