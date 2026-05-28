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Werder Bremen’s talks with the representatives of West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug have not yet gone beyond the ‘getting to know each other’ phase.

Fullkrug spent the second half of last term on loan at AC Milan in Italy, who have an option to buy on the striker.

The German struggled to make an impression at the San Siro though and AC Milan are letting his loan expire without triggering the option.

Fullkrug has widely been expected to leave West Ham this summer regardless of whether or not the Hammers survived in the Premier League.

The club’s relegation though makes offloading the German’s wages an even more pressing priority.

Italian side Venezia want to keep Fullkrug within Serie A and are looking for him to get himself out of his West Ham contract.

There has been interest from the MLS, while Werder Bremen emerged as a possibility and that link has persisted despite the club’s coach indicating feelings against a Fullkrug swoop.

And Werder Bremen are progressing with a potential deal to sign Fullkrug for what would be a third time.

Level First cap Germany U18s 2010 Germany U19s 2011 Germany U20s 2012 Germany 2022 Niclas Fullkrug for Germany

Talks have been held between Werder Bremen and Fullkrug’s camp, though according to German daily TZ, they have not gone beyond the ‘getting to know each other’ phase.

The talks have not taken on a formal nature, but further discussions are planned.

Werder Bremen believe that Fullkrug could play an essential role in helping to develop the younger strikers at the club.

Any move would take the form of a permanent transfer, rather than a loan, comprehensively ending his association with West Ham.

A lack of game time at West Ham in the first half of the season and then a forgettable time at AC Milan cost Fullkrug a spot in the Germany squad for the World Cup.

West Ham snapped up Fullkrug from German giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024.