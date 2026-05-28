Sweden national team doctor Jonas Werner has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski’s injury is hard to treat, while keeping ‘high hopes’ to see him return to the pitch soon.

The north London club have experienced two grim seasons back-to-back, escaping relegation by only two points in the recently ended Premier League campaign.

They had some long-term absentees in the shape of James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, and, most notably, Kulusevski.

The Swede suffered a knee injury at the back end of the 2024/25 campaign and it turned out to be a disastrous one.

He could not make a single appearance in the 2025/26 campaign, despite Sweden boss Graham Potter being hopeful that Kulusevski could get fit in time to make it to the World Cup.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder, though, is nowhere near fit, and the Sweden coach admitted painfully that he had to end the Tottenham star’s World Cup dream for the sake of the team.

Sweden’s national team doctor, Werner, has claimed that the Tottenham star did everything he could to get fit, but clearance could not be given, following his almost one-year absence from football.

Club played for Atalanta Parma Juventus Tottenham Hotspur Clubs that Dejan Kulusevski has played for

“It’s been a long story with Dejan – he’s done everything he can to get ready, but when it came to deciding [if he would be in the squad] he wasn’t”, Werner was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“The reason is that he hasn’t played football in a year, but even the medical assessments made this spring have pointed in the direction that he wouldn’t be ready.”

The Sweden national team doctor explained that Kulusevski is trying to recover from a cartilage injury, which is hard to treat.

“Cartilage injuries, like in Dejan’s case, are troublesome.

“They are difficult to treat. Plus, he has it in a place that gets a lot of stress.

“The injury simply hasn’t healed enough to handle that stress.”

However, he is hopeful about seeing the Sweden attacking midfielder get back to action at some point.

Asked if Kulusevski would play football at all again, he replied: “I have high hopes for that and I really hope so.”

Former boss Ange Postecoglou rated Kulusevski very highly during his stint at the north London club and will hope to see the Swede back playing again.

His deal runs for two more years at Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to add to his 146 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Roberto De Zerbi and his Tottenham medical team will be doing all they can for Kulusevski this summer.