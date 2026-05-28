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Leeds United are ‘interested’ in Dunkerque midfielder Antoine Sekongo, who is attracting admiration from several clubs across Europe.

The Malian midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Ligue 2 side Dunkerque and ended the season among the squad’s leading contributors in terms of goal involvements.

The 21-year-old missed only two league matches throughout the campaign and finished with nine goals alongside six assists, performances which have ensured he grabbed eyeballs.

Sekongo is capable of operating in both central and attacking midfield roles and has also featured on the right side of midfield, highlighting the versatility he has brought to Dunkerque.

Now the midfielder is entering the final two years of his contract and clubs have increasingly started circling around the situation.

According to Africafoot, Leeds ‘are also interested’ in Sekongo, though they are far from alone in the pursuit as several clubs continue tracking him closely

A number of Ligue 1 sides including Lille, Toulouse, Lorient and Rennes are all attempting to bring him into the French top flight, while second-tier side Saint-Etienne are also trying to position themselves for a move.

Interested club Rennes Lille Toulouse Lorient Saint-Etienne Leeds United Hull City Samsunspor Interested in Antoine Sekongo

Competition from England is not limited to the Whites either as Hull City, ahead of their return to Premier League football, are also monitoring the midfielder.

Turkish outfit Samsunspor are additionally part of the picture for Sekongo who, it is suggested ‘will soon have to choose between his suitors’.

Hull City have already scouted several of his matches, pointing towards their serious intent in the pursuit, with Sekongo firmly on their shortlist as an option.

The Malian is not the only midfield option being explored by Leeds either as they are keen on Jovan Lukic.

Ao Tanaka could depart Elland Road during the summer window and that would almost certainly leave space for another midfield arrival.

Leeds could also see more departures, with Sean Longstaff having failed to secure the regular game time he would have hoped for when he joined, while Facundo Buonanotte will return to Brighton following his loan.

However, amid the growing level of attention surrounding Sekongo, whether he would be prepared for a move to England or instead prefer to continue his development in France remains uncertain.