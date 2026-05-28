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Tottenham Hotspur have seen off competition from Fenerbahce and Juventus for Andrew Robertson due to the project they presented to the left-back.

Robertson played his final game for Liverpool against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, bringing an end to his nine-year spell with the Reds.

Some eyebrows have been raised at Liverpool not keeping the Scot.

After making 378 appearances for the Merseyside club, the 32-year-old full-back is leaving the club amid strong interest from several high-profile sides.

Tottenham have been the frontrunners for a while to sign the Scotland international, with the north London club viewing Robertson as a statement signing.

The Lilywhites have faced major competition for the Scot’s signature from Turkish side Fenerbahce, who tabled an offer to the full-back.

Serie A giants Juventus also entered the race for the 32-year-old, as Robertson was presented with ever more appealing options.

Recently, Hull City owner, Acun Ilicali, steered the Tigers into the race, with a real desire to bring Robertson back to the MKM Stadium.

Interested club League Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Juventus Serie A Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Hull City Premier League Clubs keen on Andrew Robertson

Tottenham though are winning the race and the key reason they have done so has now emerged.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, ‘Tottenham’s project’, along with being able to continue to play in the Premier League ‘have made the difference’ in Spurs’ favour.

Ultimately, Juventus and Fenerbahce were unable to sway Robertson away from a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Juventus missed out on Champions League football this season, but would still have represented an appealing prospect for Robertson.

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Fenerbahce meanwhile regularly fight for the Turkish Super Lig title and play in the Champions League.

Tottenham have no European football on the agenda, but Robertson has still picked them.

As well as adding to the squad, Spurs are also trying their best to keep hold of Pedro Porro, who is drawing interest, and they have slapped a hefty price tag on the defender ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening.