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Liverpool ‘never revisited’ their interest in winger Anthony Gordon, despite talk they were back in for him, ahead of his move to Barcelona, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Gordon is joining Barcelona on a deal worth an initial £70m from Newcastle United and has flown to Spain.

Newcastle needed to cash in this summer as they bid to balance the books while at the same time backing Eddie Howe to make signings.

Bayern Munich targeted Gordon in recent weeks, however Barcelona stole in, agreeing a fee with Newcastle and flying him to Spain.

The 25-year-old attacker had a mixed season, failing to impress in the Premier League but providing 12 goal contributions in 12 matches in the Champions League.

His inconsistency this season was not received well by the supporters, as he was booed off the pitch during Newcastle United’s 3-2 loss to Everton, and an ex-top-flight star suggested he could move on this summer.

Amid Barcelona’s swoop, it was claimed that Liverpool were reviving their interest in Gordon and the Reds did show interest in bringing him to Anfield in 2024.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

However, Liverpool ‘never revisited’ their interest in Gordon and were not going back in for him this summer.

Liverpool are expected to look to add wingers to the squad this summer as they back under-pressure manager Arne Slot following a season where the Reds went backwards at an alarming rate.

The Reds are showing keen interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who could move on this summer.

Sporting Lisbon’s Francisco Trincao is also on their radar.

Slot and Liverpool’s recruitment big brains, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, will be under the microscope this summer, having splashed £125m on Alexander Isak last summer as part of a huge spend, while letting Marc Guehi get away.

Liverpool recently decided to pass on their buy-back clause in Jarell Quansah, who is staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

Quansah’s impressive progress in Germany has seen him earn a place in England‘s World Cup squad.