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Championship trio Cardiff City, Portsmouth and Lincoln City have all ‘made initial contact’ to explore a deal to sign Elfsborg defender Ibrahim Buhari.

Cardiff and Lincoln booked their spots in the Championship for next season by winning promotion in League One, while Portsmouth survived in the second tier in impressive style.

All three are expected to be busy this summer and Lincoln have been trying to do a deal for Dundee defender Luke Graham.

The Championship sides’ eyes have been drawn towards Sweden for a potential option, with Nigerian defender Buhari a wanted man.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Portsmouth, Cardiff and Lincoln have all ‘made initial contact’ about a deal to sign the defender in the summer transfer window.

There is also interest in the Elfsborg man from Turkey, where Kasimpasa have asked about his availability.

Buhari has started just once in the Swedish league for Elfsborg so far this season and it is suggested that ‘everything points’ to him leaving the club.

Club League Cardiff City Championship Kasimpasa Super Lig Portsmouth Championship Lincoln City Championship Asked about Ibrahim Buhari

The 24-year-old centre-back is entering the last six months of his contract at Elfsborg, meaning the summer transfer window represents the club’s last chance to collect a fee from his departure.

Since joining the Swedish club in 2022, Buhari has made 76 appearances, catching the eye with his performances in the heart of defence.

The prospect of moving to the Championship is likely to be one which appeals to the Nigerian and may well help him further his international ambitions.

Buhari has not been capped at senior international level by Nigeria, but he has played for the country’s Under-23s.

Kasimpasa finished in 13th spot in the Turkish Super Lig this season and can offer Buhari the opportunity to play top flight football if he agrees to switch to them this summer.

More sides are yet tipped to get involved in the race, while Elfsborg’s asking price is unclear.