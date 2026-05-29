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Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder has claimed that it is ‘not unreasonable’ to say that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has declined from his peak as a defender.

Liverpool and Van Dijk finished their disappointing campaign in an emblematic fashion, as they played out a drab 1-1 draw against Brentford, with Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah stepping off the Anfield pitch for the final time.

Van Dijk would have been relieved that they had done enough to secure Champions League football despite the poor standards of performances during the season, as he now turns his attention to captaining the Dutch at the World Cup.

Sneijder feels that the towering centre-back finds it difficult to handle situations he might have handled with ease three or four years ago, choosing to analyse Van Dijk’s performances individually, rather than as a whole.

Despite stressing that Van Dijk is ‘indispensable’ to Dutch chances at the World Cup, Sneijder added that it is ‘not unreasonable’ to say that the centre-back’s performances have diminished over the past few years.

Sneijder said on the Wes & Raf podcast on Ziggo Sport (via Voetbal Primeur): “I still consider Virgil van Dijk indispensable in our defence at this World Cup.

“But you can see that he gets into trouble a bit more often.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“When he ends up in open spaces or against a striker who turns away easily.

“Three or four years ago that was different, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable that you are allowed and even expected to mention that once in a while.”

Sneijder said in 2023 that Van Dijk avoided him during the FIFA gala in Paris because the Liverpool man cannot handle criticism.

James McConnell also came in for criticism from Sneijder in September for ‘slowly destroying’ the development of the Ajax’s midfield starlet Jorthy Mokio while on loan at the Dutch club.

While Van Dijk is undoubtedly not the same player that he was a few years ago, claims of a decline might be overstated and premature if Liverpool’s form is taken into context.

Liverpool have been a mid-table side for the better part of a year, since securing the title last season, as form tables might suggest, and it could be a misleading comparison if Van Dijk’s performances were to be scrutinised individually from this year to when the Reds were dominant.

Van Dijk, as he enters his final year on his contract with the Reds, will have to establish a new partnership at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, with Ibrahima Konate confirmed to be leaving despite hopes in April that an extension was close.

For now, Van Dijk will be focused on the World Cup, with the Netherlands grouped with Alexander Isak’s Sweden, Wataru Endo’s Japan and Tunisia.