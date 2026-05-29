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Sevilla are ‘keeping an eye’ on the situation of Celtic star Luis Palma and ‘it is now a reality’ that his entourage know of the Spanish side’s interest.

Palma has just finished a season on loan at Polish side Lech Poznan.

Lech Poznan were crowned Polish champions this season and the Honduran winger proved to be one of the key driving forces behind that achievement.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Polish outfit last summer, ended the campaign with 16 goal involvements across 31 league appearances, further underlining the impact he made throughout the season.

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One journalist even described the Honduras international as being in ‘destruction mode’ last October.

Following a series of eye-catching displays, Palma’s stock has significantly risen and it was claimed that a ‘breakthrough has occurred’ in discussions between Lech Poznan and Celtic over a permanent move for him.

Recently, suggestions emerged that securing the winger has become an ‘absolute priority’ for the Polish champions this summer.

However, his list of admirers is no longer limited to Lech Poznan as new contendes have entered the picture, with Sevilla closely tracking developments surrounding Palma.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to Spanish journalist Alvaro De La Rocha, Sevilla are ‘keeping an eye’ on the negotiations between Celtic and Lech Poznan, though no contact has yet been made regarding a move.

Sevilla’s interest is strong enough that ‘it is now a reality’ that Palma’s entourage know about it.

The Hoops and the Polish outfit have not reached an agreement so far, something which could leave the door open for the Spanish side to position themselves.

A move to Sevilla would hand the Honduran his first opportunity to perform in one of Europe’s top five leagues, though whether he would be prepared to step away from the momentum he has built in Poland remains to be seen.

Palma’s original purchase clause is believed to stand at €4m and while Lech Poznan are attempting to lower that figure, any eventual agreement with the Bhoys could still result in a new transfer record for the Polish club.

Celtic Park is also still waiting for clarity over who will occupy the dugout next season, while whether a new manager could opt to keep Palma at the club remains another factor to take into account, especially with the winger still having two years left on his contract.

Despite not confirming a permanent boss, Celtic are working in the market with Fares Ghedjemis remaining a player they are ‘still interested’ in.