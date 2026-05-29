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Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona is ‘not in jeopardy’ despite a delay in announcing the transfer.

Gordon had been tipped for the exit door at Newcastle for the third summer running as the season drew to a close, with the Magpies viewing him as a preferable sacrifice to Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimarares.

Bayern Munich were believed to be the early front-runners when they met the player’s representatives in April, with the Bavarians said to be viewing him as a long term successor to Luis Diaz.

Liverpool were also expected to return for Gordon, given their interest dating back to 2024, but the Reds remain uninterested in rekindling their interest in the former member of their academy.

Barcelona swooped in, and a bid of €80m plus €10m in add-ons was quickly accepted, with Bayern Munich unlikely to match or better that figure.

With the fee agreed on Wednesday, and the medical completed on Thursday, Barcelona were expected to announce the signing of Gordon on Friday.

Deco and Bojan Krkic, Barcelona’s Sporting Director and Football Department Coordinator respectively, left their Camp Nou offices without the official announcement, prompting speculation if the deal had hit a hitch.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Borras Perez, the deal is ‘not in jeopardy’, and the delay is mainly due to ‘bureaucratic’ issues.

The Blaugrana, with financial restrictions placed on them by La Liga lifted, are also said to be targeting Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez to add to their title-winning squad.

Newcastle will be pleased with the business they have done, having not let it drag on as they did with Alexander Isak last summer, and for the fee they are obtaining for a player who contributed only three non-penalty goals in the concluded season.

The Magpies though have work still to do, with Eddie Howe looking to strengthen, as they plot how to reinvest the proceeds from the Gordon sale, seeking to avoid a repeat of last summer.

Elsewhere, departing Newcastle star Kieran Trippier has agreed to join relegated side Wolves.