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Serie A outfit Bologna have set their sights on Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United target Viery as a replacement for Jhon Lucumi.

Nottingham Forest endured a difficult campaign, in which they were locked in a relegation battle but ultimately secured their top-flight status under manager Vitor Pereira.

Now, they will want to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season and are keen on centre-back Viery, who is considered a ‘perfect fit’.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United also had an underwhelming season, finishing 12th in the league and missing out on European football, and Richard Keys predicted that manager Eddie Howe’s time is up at St James’ Park, which looks like being wide of the mark.

Howe will want to add quality reinforcements to the team after several signings failed to impress, and though the Magpies are interested in Viery, talk of them making a bid for the defender is suggested to be incorrect.

The 21-year-old centre-back has garnered interest from a host of clubs in Europe, who are looking to strengthen their back line this summer.

And, Bologna are now showing interest in Viery as a possible replacement for Lucumi, who is set to leave the Serie A club this summer, according to Italian daily il Resto del Carlino.

Competition Finish Serie A 8th Coppa Italia Quarter-final Europa League Quarter-final Bologna this season

‘They like’ the Brazilian defender as an option and Gremio are asking for a transfer fee in the region of €20m to €25m.

Viery joined the Gremio academy back in 2015, making it to the senior team last season and has a contract with the club which runs until December 2029.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made 12 appearances and also scored one goal while being at the heart of the defence for Gremio in the Brazilian top-flight this term.

Nottingham Forest already have Brazilians Morato, Murillo and Jair Cunha in their ranks in defence, but after conceding 51 goals last season in the league, they will want to strengthen their backline.

At Newcastle United, both Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are now 34, and they will want to add young quality defenders to their squad in the summer.

But Bologna have now shown interest in Viery, especially with the potential departure of Lucumi, who has garnered interest from Sunderland.

At the moment, Gremio have the upper hand in all transfer negotiations as they have tied down Viery to a contract until 2029.

Whether Viery will come to the Premier League or make a move to Serie A remains to be seen.